Borno: GOV ZULUM INAUGURATES COMMITTEE ON BOUNDARY MATTERS

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has inaugurated a high-powered fifteen members committees with a mandate to handle boundary matters.

The inaugural ceremony which took place at the Council Chambers of the Government House, Maiduguri has the following members;

1. HE Umar Usman Kadafur — Chairman

2.- Hon. Mohammed Kabir Wanori — Vice Chairman

3. Chairman Borno Geographic Service (BOGIS) — Member

4. Perm Sec. Ministry of Intergovernmental Affairs — Member

5. Perm Sec. Ministry of Local Government and Emirates Affairs — Member

6. Rep. Ministry of Justice — Member

7. Executive Secretary Borno Geographic Service (BOGIS) — Member

8. Surveyor General, Borno Geographic Service (BOGIS) — Member

9. Rep. GOC 7 Div. Nigerian Army, Maiduguri — Member

10. Rep. Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command — Member

11. Rep. Director State Security Service, Borno Command — Member

12.Rep. State Comptroller, Nigerian Custom Service, Borno Command — Member

13.Rep. State Comptroller, Nigerian Immigration Service, Borno Command — Member

14. Ministerial Secretary, Ministry of Intergovernmental Affairs — Secretary

15. Rep. Secretary to the State Government — Co-Secretary

Governor Zulum directed the committee members to collaborate with the neighboring states and countries through this interface to further strengthen friendship and bilateral relationship.

This according to the Governor will improve the security on land boundaries and strike a mutual understanding forestalling possible conflict and confrontation.

The Governor also urged the committee members to carry out the task with vigor and all seriousness it deserves despite the enormous challenges associated with the assignment.

Responding on behalf of the committee members, Chairman of the committee and the state Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur thanked Governor Zulum for finding them worthy of the assignment, assuring that the members will carry out the exercise according to the terms of reference of the committee.

The task before the committee is to handle boundary matters such as, International boundary with Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic, Inter- State boundary with Adamawa, Yobe and Gombe, Inter-Local Government boundary within the 27 local government areas, and handling of bilateral cooperation with Cameroon, Chad and Niger Republics.