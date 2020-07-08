Covid-19: AGAIN, NDUDI ELUMELU, FAMILY, STAFF TEST NEGATIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Ndudi Elumelu and members of his family have again tested negative for the novel Coronavirus.

This is the second time the Federal Lawmaker who represents Aniocha/ Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives will be testing negative with members of his family to the deadly virus ravaging the entire world.

Hon. Elumelu in a Statement on Wednesday, also confirmed that 11 other members of his demestic staff were among those who tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday 3rd July, 2020.

“I, Hon Ndudi Elumelu Minority Leader House of Representatives, did another Covid-19 test on Friday 3rd of July with my family and 11 other of my domestic staffs and am happy to announce that the results came out negative,” the Minority Leader stated.

He then advised his colleagues in the National Assembly, who had not already been tested, to also go for the Covid-19 test