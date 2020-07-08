ELUMELU FELICITATES OKOWA@61

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has congratulated the Governor of Delta State, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on the occasion of his 61st birthday anniversary.

In a statement on Wednesday 8th July, 2020, Hon. Elumelu described Okowa as an astute Leader who has continued to demonstrate exceptional wisdom and exemplary maturity in the handling of affairs and issues, not only in Delta State, but also in Nigeria as whole.

Elumelu commended Governor Okowa for his commitment in the development of humanity saying that his life has been an epitome of service, humility, sincerity and unprecedented fear of God.

“It is wonderful and pleasing to be celebrating a great man who has been instrumental and devoted to the service of humanity and the development of our dear Delta State, with all sincerity and humility, on this auspicious occasion of his birthday today.

“I commend your maturity and great wisdom which has in no small measure added great value to Delta State, our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Nigeria in general.

“I salute your Excellency for what the Lord God Almighty has used you to do for our people in Delta State. You have brought peace, progress, unity and stability to the state and for our people. Your developmental strides are unequalled and unprecedented in the anals of our beloved State.

“Your leadership qualities have been amazing and infectious and has translated into great love for you across Delta State and Nigeria.”

“As I congratulate you on your birthday today, on behalf of my entire family, the people of Delta State and the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, I am also confident that the good Lord Who called you for this great service, will perfect His healing on you and your family and continue to sustain, strengthen, as well as guide you in the accomplishment of the task of Nation building, to his glory.

“Congratulations Your Excellency. We wish you speedy recovery to full and complete health and many happy returns my beloved Governor,” the Minority Leader concluded in the statement.