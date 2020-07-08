Celebration, Delta News, Niger - Delta News

Ibe-Uyadonwei of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Dennis Brutu Otuaro Celebrates Sylva On His Birthday

The Ibe-Uyadonwei of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Chief Dennis Brutu Otuaro has felicitated with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, His Excellency, Chief Timpre Marlin Sylva on his birthday.

In a Press Statement he personally signed and issued in Oporoza, Headquarters of Gbaramatu Kingdom, the Development Activist and Scholar, congratulated the Minister on his birthday, saying he has done very well since his appointment as a Minister.

While saying that the Minister has remained committed to the development of the oil-rich Niger Delta Region, Chief Dennis Otuaro, prayed God to continue to shower him with good health and strength to keep serving the nation.

The Development Activist and scholar said that the former Bayelsa State Governor has remained a source of inspiration to the younger generation.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Niger Delta Region, I heartily felicitate with my leader, the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, His Excellency, Chief Timpre Marlin Sylva on his 56th birthday .He worked so hard while he was the governor of Bayelsa State, leaving enviable legacies behind and we are very proud of him as Minster of State for Petroleum Resources”, he said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.