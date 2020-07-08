OMO-AGEGE CONGRATULATES GOV. OKOWA AT 61

With cooperation and keen focus on development, political leaders in Delta State have the capacity to improve citizens’ lives and achieve a paradigm shift that would move the state forward, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said.

In a congratulatory message to mark Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s 61st birthday, Senator Omo-Agege lauded the governor and prayed for God to sustain his good health.

The Deputy Senate President emphasized that irrespective of political divides, all leaders in Delta state and all parts of the federation have a common duty to work together in Nigeria’s best interest.

“Today, as Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa celebrates his 61st birthday, I join family, admirers and well-wishers across Delta state, the Niger Delta geo-political zone and various parts of the federation in wishing him many more fulfilling years ahead.

“I also pray that God will further inspire us all – irrespective of divergent political affiliations – to find cause to continue working together towards enhancing the rapid development of our state and the nation.

“With cooperation and good governance, we are on the way towards sustainable development and wealth creation in the best interest of the entire people of Delta state.

“May God grant Governor Okowa further inspiration and greater wisdom towards achieving lasting positive impact,” he stated.

Signed:

Yomi Odunuga,

Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to the Deputy President of the Senate.

8th July, 2020.