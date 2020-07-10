Controversy, Imo News, News, PRESS RELEASE, Rivers News, Rivers Politics

GOVERNOR WIKE’S REPLY TO GOVERNOR UZODINMA WAS CONCOCTED

Gov. Nyesom Wike

The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to the news circulating in the Social Media that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State denigrated his Imo State counterpart, Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The purveyors of the deliberate falsehood alleged that Governor Wike replied Governor Uzodinma over a recent statement where he allegedly boasted that “the All Progressives Congress (APC) will teach the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Wike how to conduct a transparent election in the forthcoming Edo State gubernatorial election.”

The concocted story only existed in the imagination of the authors and so there was also no disparaging comment by Governor Wike.

Members of the public are hereby advised to discountenance all the information contained in the said publication as they did not emanate from Governor Wike.

Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications

July 10, 2020

