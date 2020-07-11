BE ROLE MODELS IN COVID-19 CAMPAIGN, NSIRIM CHARGES RELIGIOUS LEADERS; RIVERS GOVT TO ARREST PEOPLE REFUSING TO WEAR FACE MASK

In furtherance of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, has called on religious leaders in the State to path the way for their congregation.

The Commissioner, who made the call today, July 11, 2020, during a live radio programme in Port Harcourt, hinted that by their status they represent a section of the society with notable group of followers, hence the need for them to be role models.

According to a report by Soibi Max-Alalibo, SA to the Rivers State Commissioner of Information and Communications, who monitored the live radio programme, Pastor Nsirim stated that one way to show this, is for religious leaders to strictly obey the State Government’s advisories on measures to prevent COVID-19 infection, including ensuring that not more than 70 persons are allowed per session of service.

Citing churches, he noted that they have so far flouted this directive. “and that is something that is worrisome”, he said.

He continued that “Christians need to be role models. If there’s a group of people who should show good example, it should be Chriatians. When Christians begin to flout government directives, I don’t think there’s any hope for society.

“This is a Clarion call to religious leaders. We shouldn’t sacrifice the lives of our members on the alter of church worship. Jesus Christ is our role model. Jesus Christ was a man who obeyed authority, who did not come in confrontation with the law, and the Bible teaches us to obey those in authority”, he emphasized.

Also, against the backdrop of high non-compliance to the COVID-19 advisory of wearing face mask in public places, the Rivers State Government (RSG) says it will soon begin to arrest defaulters.

This is sequel to the declaration of the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in his last State broadcast on Wednesday, in which he stated that those who refuse to wear face mask risk arrest.

Confirming the Governor’s statement, the State’s spokesman unequivocally said defaulters will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“If you go around the State since the Executive Order on face mask was introduced, you’ll notice that less than 30 per cent of the populace are really obeying the Executive Order. What we see in the State is that people just put the mask under their chin, including in the churches.

“The Governor is saying that to grant the wearing of face mask the kind of weight it deserves, to save our people, a special Task Force to monitor it will be put in place. That is the only sure way”, he said.

He recalled that the Governor in his broadcast expressed concern that a lot of people in the State are not obeying the protocols of social distancing and wearing of face mask.

“Government will introduce policies. The onus is on the populace to obey those policies … The COVID-19 pandemic has defied medical solutions for now. So, to flatten the curve, everyone living and doing business in Rivers State need to take responsibility.

“It’s important that everyone living and doing business in Rivers State should have the kind of passion that His Excellency has to flatten the curve. He’s desirous that Rivers State remains safe.

“That’s why every day he’s enunciating policies to ensure that strategically, the State is isolated from the national spread.

“He’s one man who would require the cooperation and understanding of citizens here to ensure that what he has in mind for the State is actualized”, the Commissioner concluded.