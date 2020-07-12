JOIN HANDS LETS SAVE EDO FROM BAD LEADERSHIP, SDP CHARGES ELECTORATE

As September 19th governorship election gets closer, the Social Democratic Party SDP, has enjoined the people to join hands with the party to rescue the state from the shackles of poor leadership and unnecessary bickering with the polity.

The chairman of SDP in Edo state, Elder Felix Obayagbon, who addressed journalists in Benin said SDP remains the only political party with social ideology, with internal party discipline where democratic principles are practiced.

He said the party was determined to acquire political power through democratic means for the purpose of providing effective leadership at all levels in Nigeria adding that the party remains the best credible alternative in Edo State 2020 gubernatorial poll.

“We humbly make this clarion call to all Edolite home and abroad that the delivery of good governance, and creation of genuine development, rooted in social justice, freedom, equality, security, peace and progress remains our stand and core vision. The ‘ABIOLA Vision’ is the number one propelling force of this great party.

“We are poised to deliver more purposeful leadership to steer Edo State to greater heights.” He added.