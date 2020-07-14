BILL TO ESTABLISH INDIGENOUS SECURITY OUTFIT IN DELTA, PASSES SECOND READING

A Bill for the establishment of an indigenous security outfit in Delta State; “Delta State Community Security Corps Agency 2020” on Tuesday passed second reading in the State House of Assembly.

Debating in favour of the Bill at Tuesday’s plenary, the various Speakers, including the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ochor Christopher Ochor, the Chief Whip, Hon. (Evang.) Princess Pat Ajudua, and the member representing Aniocha South, Hon. Austin Chikeze, described the Bill as apt and timely.

Others who spoke in favour of the Bill, include; the Deputy Chief Whip and Member representing Uvwie Constituency, Hon. Solomon Ighrakpata, Ughelli South, Hon. Izeze Rueben, Warri South-West, Hon. Guwor Emomotimi, Aniocha North, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi and Ughelli North 1, Hon. Oniyere Charles Whomrowho.

The Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ochor Christopher Ochor, while commending the State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for initiating the Bill, held that when finally passed into law, the Bill will help in curbing criminality in the state.

Rt Hon Ochor, while urging his colleagues to ensure the speedy passage of the Bill, described it as a welcome development.

“I see this Bill as apt and timely; it is indeed overdue. The Bill when passed into law will serve as a synergy with the Police. I want to specially thank the State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for thinking in this direction as the Bill will go a long way in helping to beef up the security architecture in the State”, the Deputy Speaker said.

The Chief Whip, Hon. (Evang.) Princess Pat Ajudua in her submission, said, “I want to lend my voice to the passage of this Bill as it is indeed germane, apt and timely. This Bill when passed into law seeks to replace the vigilante and this is good for our dear State as it covers every nook and cranny of the state”.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, later referred the Bill to the House Committee on Special Bills and Security.