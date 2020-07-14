Breaking: GOV OKOWA, WIFE, DAUGHTER TEST NEGATIVE FOR COVID-19

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife Dame Edith and their daughter, have all tested negative for Covid-19.

Governor Okowa himself announced the good news in a post on his verified social media handles today, Thursday July 14, 2020, thus:

My wife, my daughter and I have tested negative for COVID 19, along with other members of the family. We give God all praise and wish to appreciate all who have interceded for us in prayers.

I appeal to all residing in Delta to obey all instructions/ regulations in our collective fight to stop the transmission of the virus. God bless you all…Sen, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa

It will be recalled that on June 26, Governor Okowa posted on his verified social media handles that: “Earlier today, Edith and I received the news that one of our daughters has tested positive for #COVID19. Hence, in-line with the laid out procedures, we are both going into isolation for the next 14-days.

We will continue to keep you all updated.”

