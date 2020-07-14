EJIRO OBOREVWORI IS  FAKE, AVATAR AND SHOULD BE IGNORED!

My attention has been drawn to a fake Facebook account of one EJIRO OBOREVWORI. The said Ejiro Oborevwori posted that the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, “On Monday disclosed to members of his Political train for his aim to run for the Governor of DELTA STATE come 2023. He also said he has an unquenchable love for the unity and growth of the state and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP”.

This is a complete fake news as this is the hand work of Mischief Makers. The Speaker has remained focused and never at anytime discussed Governorship ambition with anybody. He is committed to what he is doing at the moment as the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and he will never be distracted. Findings have shown that the said EJIRO OBOREVWORI is fake and Avatar. EJIRO OBOREVWORI DOES NOT EXIST. There is no such person like EJIRO OBOREVWORI in the family and for the avoidance of doubt, I wish to state unequivocally that this Avatar is spreading fake news and unfounded rumour. The reading public should please ignore the post as the said account and the pages associated were created for the purpose of blackmail. Enemies of progress are at work and they have failed.

Dennis Otu, the Chief Press Secretary to the Honourable Speaker.