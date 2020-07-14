SUPREME COURT VERDICT, TRIUMPH OF DEMOCRACY – Gov. Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has described the verdict of the Supreme Court as the triumph of democracy.

A statement by Daniel Alabrah, Acting Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa State Governor, disclosed that Governor Diri spoke to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, July 14, shortly after the apex court dismissed the appeal filed by Chief Ndutimi Alaibe against his victory at the September 3, 2019 governorship primary election of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP).

Senator Diri averred that the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man in the country.

“Clearly and transparently, the Justices have displayed uprightness. They have also displayed that the Supreme Court is indeed the last court in Nigeria.

“I want to appreciate them and I believe and pray that God will continue to guide them, use them to do justice to all manner of people.”

He also appreciated Bayelsans home and abroad as well as lovers of the state government for their prayers and promised not to fail them.