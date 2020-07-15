Borno: GOV ZULUM UNVEILS PLAN TO REMODEL 76 PRIMARY SCHOOLS IN MAIDUGURI

Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum on Wednesday, July 15th, unveiled a plan to remodel 76 Primary Schools in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council.

After assessing the rehabilitation of some Primary Schools in the State capital, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum said “The intention of this administration is to rehabilitate all the 76 existing Primary Schools in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council. Additional classrooms will be constructed where there’s need for it.

We will furnish all classrooms, provide water facilities and ensure adequate qualified teachers. This should be our focus for the next one year.”

“In the meantime, we will first rehabilitate all the existing structures, ensure to provide a very good perimeter fence, provide water facilities, and furnish all the classrooms so that our schools will be habitable.” Zulum said.

The Governor noted that while building structures, Government will look into the manpower deficit in the education sector.

He thereby announced a plan to employ 1000 teachers soon.

Among the thirteen (13) Primary Schools earmarked for rehabilitation in the first phase of Zulum’s initiative, the Governor visited three of them which include; Goni Damgari Primary School, Maimalari Barracks Primary School, and Mustapha Umar Elkanemi Integrated Qur’anic Model Primary School.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum responding to the community request, has directed the Commissioner of Housing and Energy to immediately assess power problems in Goni Damgari for immediate response.

Additionally, the Governor has approved the construction of a new Primary Healthcare Center in Goni Damgari.

This according to the Governor, will increase access to healthcare service delivery.