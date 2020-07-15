GOVERNOR BABAGANA UMARA ZULUM’S RADICAL AND REVOLUTIONARY REVIVAL AND RESTORATION OF THE EDUCATIONAL SECTOR IN BORNO STATE.

Transformation in education sector initiated by Borno state Government through the Education Trust Fund(ETF) have built and renovated several facilities in schools such as primary and post primary schools in Borno state.

* Construction of new 1 block of 6 Classrooms at Gwange two primary school;

* Construction of 2 new blocks of 12 Classrooms at Shehu Sanda Kyarimi II primary/Junior Sec school;.

* Construction of 6 blocks of 12 classrooms at kukuruku Primary School n Hawul local government area of Borno state.

* Construction of one block of three classrooms and office/store at Tungushe village of konduga local Government.

* Reconstruction and Remodeling of Goni Damgari primary school Bolori 2 ward.

* Reconstruction and Remodeling of Army one primary/Junior sec school at Maimalari barracks in Maiduguri.

* Reconstruction and Remodeling of M.U.E.I Qur’anic Model primary school at Arabic Teacher’s College in Maiduguri.

* Donation of 2 brand new Toyota Hilux to Teaching Service Board for effective monitoring and evaluation of teacher’s performance in the state.

* Construction of 2 blocks of 12 classrooms and remodeling of exams hall, library, admin block and laboratories at Shehu Sanda Kyarimi Govt Day Sec School

Several ongoing projects too numerous to mention, etc