PDP’S VICTORY IN EDO IS SURE, SAYS NATIONAL CAMPAIGN COUNCIL

A meeting of Chairmen and Secretaries of Sub-Committes of the Peoples Democratic Party’s National Campaign Council for the September 19th election in Edo State was held on Wednesday 14th July at the Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt.

Addressing the press on behalf of the Council, Deputy Chairman of the National Campaign Council and Governor of Adamawa State His Excellency, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri assured that the already existing popularity of the PDP in Edo State coupled with its widely accepted candidate is certain to lead to a victory for the PDP in Edo State.

He said “Edo election is already on the table for the PDP. We have a sellable candidate and Nigerians are moving forward with democracy. We have strategies on how to take what belongs to PDP in Edo and I think we are not leaving anything to chance.”

“Edo technically is a PDP state, in 2019 we virtually won all the elections in Edo State.” He asserted that with the addition of the Governor to an already strong PDP, the party was on a sure path to victory in Edo State.

Chairman of the Publicity Sub Committee, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi said the meeting was to review the Party’s strategies on how to win the election.

In his address, he said, “those of us from Edo State are very clear in our minds that our candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki is definitely the best candidate to deliver and sustain the PDP ticket and the flag of the party in Government House.”

“The National Campaign Council is organized to support and ensure close collaboration with the State Campaign Council to ensure the total victory of PDP in Edo State,” he said

He further stated that the election is a great challenge not only to the PDP but to the South-South as a region. The party is presently ensuring that “it’s I’s are being dotted and the T’s being crossed to ensure success.”

The meeting had in attendance H.E Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Chairman of the National Campaign Council and Governor of Rivers State, H.E Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri Deputy Chairman of the Campaign Council and Governor of Adamawa State, H.E Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State, Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Austin Opara,

Senator Dini Melaye, National Publicity Secretary of the PDP Kola Ologbondiyan and some members of the PDP’s National Working Committee.