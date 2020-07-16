Borno: GOV ZULUM APPEARS AT TEACHERS VERIFICATION VENUE, SAYS UNQUALIFIED TEACHERS NOT ACCEPTABLE

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday showed up at the headquarters of the State Universal Basic Education Board, venue of the ongoing teachers’ verification exercise.

Zulum, said during the visit that Borno State Government will not accept the services of unqualified teachers in primary schools across the state.

Addressing members of the verification Committee, Zulum said “this morning we have inspected primary schools within the metropolis, I have constituted a committee few months ago, and have exermined the structures. Insha Allah, we will provide all the necessary infrastructures at our primary schools, but the most important thing is the teachers. If you cannot have qualified teachers in the primary schools, I think all the facelift and the rehabilitation are exercise in futility.”

“We will give greater priority to the kind of teachers in our primary schools, if the foundation is weak there is no way the Secondary and tertiary education in the state will be sound. The quality of pupils in the primary schools determine our output in secondary schools.” Said Zulum

“The major reason our students in secondary schools cannot obtain credits, is because they don’t have the requisite training at the primary schools level. This administration will give all the necessary support to you to be able to discharge your duties. We will exermine your report at the end of the exercise, those that we felt they should be allowed to go on training, we can train them.” Zulum added.

Governor Zulum also addressing a number of teachers from Damboa local government who have turn out for the verification assured of their welfare and improved atmosphere for teaching and learning.

“We shall insha Allah provide accommodation for teachers, loans and improve the welfare of our teachers. But how can we do that ? We have to get the system right, our teachers should be qualified and genuine.” Zulum said.