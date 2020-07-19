OCHOR COUNSELS UKWUANI COMMUNITIES ON MAXIMUM COOPERATION WITH PROJECT CONTRACTORS

Communities in Ukwuani Local Government Area have been charged to welcome and give maximum cooperation to those assigned to carry out construction of infrastructural projects, especially contractors.

The Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Christopher Ochor Ochor gave this charge over the weekend, when he visited some of the communities to inspect the venues where projects had been approved to be built by the state government, under the constituency project scheme.

According to the Deputy Speaker, it’s only when there is peace and cooperation with those that had been deployed to carry out development work and the people of the communities that there will be early completion of projects meant to improve the welfare of the area.

He stated that the projects were selected in accordance with the needs of the people, as when completed each of the projects will touch the lives of the beneficiaries.

“I will plead with you to cooperate with the contractors. Give them maximum support as it’s the only way there will be assurance for the early completion of the projects.”

“The projects when completed is expected to add value to the lives of our people, as they are selected by the state government to bridge the gap in the absence of some needy physical infrastructure to the selected communities.”

Hon. Ochor also used the occasion to address the contractors to ensure they deliver quality jobs, within the specific period stated for their completion.

“On the part of the contractors, I expect you to ensure the projects you are to handle should not exceed the specific period, and it must be executed following the laydown standard.” He stated.

Reacting to the development, each of the community’s representatives assured the Deputy Speaker of according the contractors the maximum cooperation by providing a conducive environment for them to work.

The communities that are beneficiaries of the constituent projects as facilitated by the Deputy Speaker under the 2020 Appropriation year are Umutu, Obiaruku, Amai and Umukwauta communities.

The projects, are Umutu, Prototype Modern Toilet, with water supply system, and the third phase of the Umutu Main Market Project. Obiaruku, Boys Grammar School, Prototype Modern Toilet, with water supply system, Umukwata, the Demolition and Reconstruction of the Administrative Building, and Construction of a Prototype Modern Toilet with water supply system. While Amai Mixed Secondary School, will benefit from the Reconstruction of Equipped Science Laboratory, and the construction of a modern toilet with water system.

The Deputy Speaker also took time to visit other ongoing state government projects in the communities to check the extent of the works on them.