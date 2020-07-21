Borno: GOV ZULUM EXTOLS IGBO SPARE-PARTS TRADERS FOR NOT RUNNING AWAY, PROMISES FINANCIAL SUPPORT

*** VISITS PENSION OFFICE, PHC

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum extolled automobile spare-parts traders, mostly Igbos, for their courage in not running away from Borno state and remaining in business despite the boko haram challenges since 2009.

The Governor gave the commendation on Tuesday, when he visited ‘Bola’ Maiduguri’s most popular market for automobile parts.

Zulum had recently constructed roads in the market to end difficulties faced by the traders and their customers.

The Governor, trekked for 30 minutes through the market, assured the Igbo traders that his administration would soon come up with package to boost their business in the state.

“For the last one decade you have remained firm, and you have been with us all the time. Even, during the peak of the insurgency, even when our people are leaving the state. You people have been selling spare parts here, the Igbo communities that are doing there business here are our brothers. Therefore, very soon Government of Borno State will provide financial assistance to you” Zulum said.

He charged the traders and other to maintain good hygiene of their environment.

The Governor continued his trek to the state pensions’ office where he inspected ongoing renovation work.

He directed the permanent Secretary in charge pension to relocate after the work is completed to enable pensioners have easy access to the authorities.

Governor Zulum then moved to inspect progress of work at a 50-bed maternity hospital at Abbaganaram community, also in Maiduguri.

Zulum also traversed through the state capital interacting with residents with a view to finding solutions to their problems.

Responding to a community request, the Governor ordered the remodeling of a traditional Islamic School in Kofa Biyu.

Before ending his community interactions, Zulum attended to different groups of physically challenged persons at locations he visited within the capital.