WE CAN’T SUSTAIN OUR WAGE BILL, OKOWA CRIES OUT, AS DELTA REVERTS TO OLD MINIMUM WAGE

The Delta State Government has disclosed her intention to revert to the old minimum wage of 18,000 of Civil Servants in the state due to the state dependence on FAAC which has been affected by COVID-19

This was agreed upon in a joint meeting with Organised Labour and SEC which was presided by the Chairman, Comrade GoodLuck Ofobruku on Wednesday 15/7/2020.

The meeting which was witnessed by the Excos of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, trade Union Congress, TUC, and Joint Negotiation Council, JNC, deliberated on the state inability to continue to shoulder full salaries which the state Government said was caused by COVID-19 pandemic which has drastically affected both the Internal revenue and the federal allocation.

The Governor in the meeting appealed to them that the state government can not continue to sustain the state wage bill and opted for three option which included;

Option 1: that cooperative and other deductions will not be remitted for the next six months to meet up with salaries.

Option 2: that grade levels 1- 6 are to receive the new minimum wage while from grade levels 7-17 are to revert to the old wage and the difference to be paid when the economy improves. In other words they are to sacrifice their percentage increase for the period.

Option 3: the third option was to retrench some staff in other to pay salaries.

It was unanimously agreed that Option 2 be adopted which is to revert to the old wage for grade levels 7-17 while the political office holders forfeits 25 percent of their basic salaries as sacrifice.