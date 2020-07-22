FAKE DATA FRUSTRATING COVID-19 CONTACT TRACING IN DELTA – Aniagwu

Delta State Government has identified wrong addresses given by some persons, who may have been exposed to COVID-19, as a major challenge in the tracing of contacts to flatten the curve of the spread of the virus in the state.

Disclosing this on Rave Television monitored in Asaba recently, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, said that some of the information required from persons contacted and tested for COVID-19 included their addresses and phone numbers.

He lamented that in situations where such persons tested positive to the virus, it became difficult to reach them for the administration of treatment and isolation, even as he pointed out that C0V1D-19 was not a death sentence once diagnosed on time.

Aniagwu, worried about the prevalence of religious bigotry and how it negatively impacts the fight against COVID-19, emphasized the severity of the pandemic that had ravaged the world, since its outbreak in 2019.

He enjoined Deltans to report suspected symptoms of the virus to health experts rather than resort to self-medication, stressing that the state had provided and furnished isolation and treatment centres for such purposes.

On other efforts by the state government to combat the virus, the commissioner listed the enforcement of face masks and hand-wash in public places as well as compliance to social-distancing protocols.

The state spokesman corrected wrong impression in some public circles that there was no accountability in the management of COVID-19 resources, stressing that a number of incentives to combat the virus were not donated in the form of fiscal cash but equipment.

On post COVID-19, he said that the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had continued its quest of ensuring a Stronger Delta through the provision of infrastructure as well as human capital development.

At the time of this report, Delta State has recorded over 1 423 confirmed cases since April, making it the s“xth worst-hit state by COVID-19 infect.ons m the country.