UKAH MONITORS TRCN EXAMS, SAYS DELTA WILL CONTINUE TO EMBRACE CERTIFICATION OF TEACHERS

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has reiterated that the state will continue to embrace the certification of teachers as a deliberate strategy to enhance professionalism.

Chief Ukah, who stated this today (22/07/2020) at the College of Education, Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state while monitoring the commencement of the 2020 Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) examination, commended the Council for interfacing with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in the conduct of the examination.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner encouraged teachers in the state to register for the examination and be armed with the certificate so as not to be found wanting as regards the mandate of the TCRN.

In her remarks, the State Co-ordinator, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Mrs. Sarah Uge, reminded the Commissioner that in accordance with the mandate of the council, it was compulsory for every teacher in the country to possess the TRCN certificate.

Mrs. Uge said that 315 teachers registered for the examination in the state, adding that in line with the adherence to Coviid19 protocols on social distancing, out of the registered number, only 80 teachers would seat for the examination each day, just as she disclosed that 57 teachers participated in the first day of the exercise.

She emphasized that the 23 teachers who were scheduled to participate in the first day of the examination but were absent would be given opportunity to come for the examination that will come o a close on Saturday, July 25, 2020 as all that registered for the examination will be accommodated.

In another development, Chief Ukah, while speaking during a courtesy visit to the Provost of the College of Education, Agbor, Dr. Joseph O. Ukadike, recalled that the 1000 teachers employed by the Okowa administration were basically holders of Bachelor Degree in Education.

Earlier, Dr. Ukadike appealed to the state government to recognize College of Education graduates in employment, adding that government policy on employment nowadays had not benefitted Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) holders.