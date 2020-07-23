HOW INDORAMA MOLECULAR LAB WILL HELP FIGHT COVID-19, SUSTAIN AGRICULTURE, INDUSTRALISATION IN NIGERIA – Nkwocha

INDORAMA NIGERIA

Press Release

How Indorama Molecular Lab Will Help Fight COVID-19 and Sustain Agriculture and Industralisation in Nigeria

Indorama-Nigeria, owner of Indorama Eleme petrochemicals and Indorama fertiliser says that its Molecular laboratory accredited by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) will help to fight the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Rivers State and Nigeria in general.

NCDC yesterday announced that it has accredited five new Molecular Laboratories, including Indorama Molecular lab in Port Harcourt, Rivers State — making a total of 58 of such laboratories in 30 states of the country.

The Indorama Molecular laboratory with state-of-the art medical equipment is to ensure that over 7,000 workforce that enters the Company complex are safe through regular testing and treatment for anyone found positive for the Virus.

The Indorama Laboratory will therefore add strategic value to the sustenance of the company’s production of fertilizers for Nigerian farmers and the production of petrochemical products for various industries.

Indorama fertiliser has remained very strategic in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, and ensuring food security across the country.

The Managing Director of Indorama-Nigeria Mr Manish Mundra has expressed appreciation to the Rivers State Ministry of Health and the NCDC for their guidance in actualising the setting up of the molecular laboratory.

