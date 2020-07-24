DELTA NEW SECRETARIAT TO BE READY IN OCTOBER

The ultra-modern multi-billion naira state secretariat complex being executed by Delta Government in Asaba would be ready for inauguration in October, 2020.

The state Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, made this known on Friday, July 24, while speaking with journalists shortly after inspecting the flagship project.

Okowa, who expressed satisfaction with the level of work on the project in spite of delay occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, urged the contracting firm to sustain the pace of work.

He said that the internal works being done were laudable and promised to visit the site in the next four weeks with view to ensuring that project was inaugurated for workers to use as projected.

The governor pointed out that all papers relating to more logistics and funding of the complex had been approved, and pledged to ensure that nothing hindered the completion of the project on schedule.

On the provision of electricity for the gigantic edifice and other government offices in Asaba, the governor disclosed that government was partnering a private firm to handle the supply.

He expressed optimism that the issue of power would be delivered soon so as to make the edifice and other government offices more comfortable for workers to give their best in productivity.

Conducting the governor round various sections of the edifice, the representative of the contracting firm, Mr Kester Ifeadi, said that everything needed for the project to be completed was already.

He assured the governor that the project would be completed before the end of September.

Ifeadi commended the governor for his support towards the early completion of the project and said that the work would be completed in line with contractual agreement.

The governor was accompanied by the Commissioner for Housing, Chief Festus Ochonogor and his counterpart in Special Duties, Dr. Henry Sakpra.