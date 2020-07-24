NDDC: Dissolution of IMC Fake News – Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, has described as fake news, the widely circulated, viral story, that the Interim Management Committee, IMC of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC has been dissolved by President Buhari and a sole administrator appointed to supervise the affairs of the Commission in the next 6 months.

Mr. Adesina took to his verified social media handles to deny the story, which was accredited to him, describing the report as crafted by ‘Merchants of Fake News in action”

The short and terse statement of denial by Mr. Adesina reads thus:

FAKE NEWS ON NDDC ATTRIBUTED TO ME

A statement purportedly signed by me has been making the rounds that the Federal Government has dissolved the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC.

Merchants of fake news in action.

The communication did not emanate from the media office of the President.

Please ignore.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

July 24. 2020