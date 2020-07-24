NDDC: Pres. Buhari Dissolves IMC, Appoints Dabota Jumbo As Sole Administrator, Returns Commission to Presidency

SPECIAL GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

The Federal Government is in receipt of the Senate Recommendation that:

i) the NDDC IMC be dissolved and

ii) that the NDDC be returned to the Presidency for proper supervision.

The Government set up a technical Committee to study this recommendation and advise it which committee has turned in its Recommendation.

Federal Government hereby accepts the Recommendation of the Senate and accordingly:

1. The President has hereby dissolved the NDDC IMC. The affected officers are to hand over to the most senior civil servant under them.

2. Dabota Godswill Jumbo {Dr) is hereby appointed as sole Administrator for initial period of 6 months.

3. The NDDC is hereby returned to the Presidency for proper supervision.

4. The President assures Niger Deltans that the forensic Audit of the Commission will continue unhindered.

Thank you.

Signed:

Femi Adesina

Presidential Spokesperson

July 23, 2020.