NDDC: Pres. Buhari Dissolves IMC, Appoints Dabota Jumbo As Sole Administrator, Returns Commission to Presidency

SPECIAL GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCEMENT
The Federal Government is in receipt of the Senate Recommendation that:
i) the NDDC IMC be dissolved and
ii) that the NDDC be returned to the Presidency for proper supervision.
The Government set up a technical Committee to study this recommendation and advise it which committee has turned in its Recommendation.
Federal Government hereby accepts the Recommendation of the Senate and accordingly:
1. The President has hereby dissolved the NDDC IMC. The affected officers are to hand over to the most senior civil servant under them.
2. Dabota Godswill Jumbo {Dr) is hereby appointed as sole Administrator for initial period of 6 months.
3. The NDDC is hereby returned to the Presidency for proper supervision.
4. The President assures Niger Deltans that the forensic Audit of the Commission will continue unhindered.
Thank you.
Signed:
Femi Adesina
Presidential Spokesperson
July 23, 2020.