NDDC, News, Niger - Delta News

NDDC: Pres. Buhari Dissolves IMC, Appoints Dabota Jumbo As Sole Administrator, Returns Commission to Presidency

SPECIAL GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

The Federal Government is in receipt of the Senate Recommendation that:

i) the NDDC IMC be dissolved and
ii) that the NDDC be returned to the Presidency for proper supervision.

The Government set up a technical Committee to study this recommendation and advise it which committee has turned in its Recommendation.

Federal Government hereby accepts the Recommendation of the Senate and accordingly:

1. The President has hereby dissolved the NDDC IMC. The affected officers are to hand over to the most senior civil servant under them.

2. Dabota Godswill Jumbo {Dr) is hereby appointed as sole Administrator for initial period of 6 months.

3. The NDDC is hereby returned to the Presidency for proper supervision.

4. The President assures Niger Deltans that the forensic Audit of the Commission will continue unhindered.

Thank you.

Signed:
Femi Adesina
Presidential Spokesperson

July 23, 2020.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.