Edo 2020: PROTECT YOUR VOTES, GOV WIKE TELLS EDO PEOPLE

The Chairman of the Edo Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Campaign Council and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has urged all Edo people to come out en masse to cast their votes for Governor Godwin Obaseki and equally protect their votes to return the governor in office, to enable him continue his good work for the majority of the people.

Governor Wike, who spoke at the flag-off of Governor Obaseki’s campaign for re-election in the September 19, 2020 Governorship poll in Edo State, noted: “The All Progressives Congress (APC), for me, does not have any credible candidate. Also, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, according to the sacked National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is a thief.”

He thanked Obaseki for his interest in Edo people which made him fight godfatherism in the state to a standstill.

“Don’t allow your votes to be rigged as APC believes in rigging. I want to assure you this time that this election will be difficult to rig. South-South is for PDP and Edo belongs to PDP. Edo people should not allow Edo to be rigged. I urge you to defend your votes and ensure Obaseki is returned for a second term to continue his good works in the state,” he added.

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, PDP National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus, Ifeanyi Okowa, Tambuwal, Senator Dino Melaye and other dignitaries storm Benin as Obaseki flags off his governorship election campaign.

They had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the great King, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, at the Royal Palace of the Benin Kingdom, where they were warmly received by the revered Monarch, with full royal recognition, before heading to Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.