OBA OF BENIN LAUDS GOVERNOR WIKE’S LEADERSHIP STYLE

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II has commended the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his purposeful style of leadership in handling national and state issues.

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, who was also at the Benin Royal palace, disclosed that Oba Ewuare II made the commendation on Saturday, July 25, 2020, when Governor Wike who is also the Chairman, PDP National Campaign Council for the 2020 Edo State Governorship Election, the PDP candidate and Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and his Delta State counterpart, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and other members of the PDP National Campaign Council, paid him a courtesy call at his Palace in Benin, Edo State.

The Edo Monarch noted that he has keenly watched the activities of the Governor on national television over the years with admiration.

He particularly commended Governor Wike for rescuing the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr. Joi Nunieh from the hands of armed policemen.

He recalled his visit to Rivers State aimed at strengthening ties between the people of the two states and also lauded him for the hospitality accorded him and his entourage.

The Oba of Benin noted that Governor Wike’s patriotism led him to appeal to him to intervene and resolve the political feud between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor the then National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

He restated the apolitical position of the Benin Traditional stool and assured of his prayers for peaceful campaigns as well as the stability of the state and nation.

Earlier, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said the visit was to seek the Oba’s royal blessing for the commencement of the party’s campaign in his kingdom.

Governor Wike who noted the revered tradition of the ancient Benin Kingdom, assured the monarch of his continued respect for the traditional institution.

He promised to return to the place on a thank you visit after the victory of the party at the September 19, 2020 governorship election.

Other governors who were in Edo State included in Edo State included Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Sen. Bala Muhammed (Bauchi) States respectively.

Other guests at the event include Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi; National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus; Chairman of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi; Chief Tom Ikimi; Sen. Clifford Ordia and Barr. Ken Imasuagbon, among others.