Borno: ZULUM TRAVELS TO DAMASAK, MEETS RETURNED REFUGEES, SUPPORTS 674 HOUSEHOLDS; INSPECTS WORKS ON 1,000 SHELTERS

674 displaced households have received food items and cash support from Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Saturday when he travelled to Damask, headquarters of Mobar Local Government Area.

The households were refugees who returned to Damasak from parts of Niger republic. They had fled from attacks by boko haram.Zulum supervised the distribution of Bags of grains and cooking to each household, in addition to directing the release of N10,000 to each of the families as immediate social protection.

The Governor Zulum in company of the Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement inspected ongoing constriction of 1000 shelters that are to accommodate the returning refugees .

He directed the expansion of military trench in order to create room for the construction of more houses for by returning refugees IDPs. Zulum commended the quality and progress of the work.Beside humanitarian issues, Zulum while in Damasak, visited an abandoned irrigation facility.

The Governor, after inspecting the destroyed facilities and directed the ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement to invite Engineers to look into the possibility of reactivating all machines to restore the irrigation facility so that farmers can make use of it.

Aside agric, Governor Zulum directed the State Road Maintenance Agency to reassess the extent of damage at the famous “kam kura noz3y3” bridge, linking Nigeria with Niger Republic.

Before returning to Maiduguri later in the day, Zulum visited the Damasak General Hospital, and the military task force brigade.

At the brigade, the Governor commended the gallantry of soldiers in their sustained efforts to safeguard the lives, and property of citizens in the town.

He however appealed to the brigade Commander to look into the possibility of allowing people to access their farmlands early, as against the usual practice of 10am.

