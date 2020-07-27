Covid-19: GOV ZULUM SIGNS BORNO’S REVISED BUDGET SLASHED BY N30 BILLION

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has signed a revised 2020 appropriation bill which was reduced by over 30 billion naira as response to economic realities caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Zulum had in December 2019, presented a 2020 budget of N146,894,223,000 which was passed by the Borno state assembly. The Governor signed it in January 2020 with implementation began.

Between March and April 2020, a global health crisis caused by COVID-19 spread to Nigeria leading to closure and restricted operations of local and international airports, markets, government offices, schools and private businesses. The pandemic had drastically reduced international trade and Nigeria’s earnings which implied less federation account allocations to states.

It was in response to these, that Governor Zulum set up a committee to work towards increasing internally generated revenue and review the budget with focus on priorities.

The Governor on Monday, July 27, in Maiduguri, signed into law, a revised budge of N108,862,348,000 which is N38,031, 885,000 less from the first budget he presented. There is now 36% reduction.

Governor Zulum in company of the speaker and other principal legislators, at the council chambers of the government house in Maiduguri, assured of effective implementation.

The Governor directed the SSG to liaise with the ministry of finance to ensure strict compliance to the budgetary provisions regarding Government’s expenditures.

The ministry of finance was also directed by the Governor to review their mid term expenditure framework in line with the revised budget.

“This administration is determined to ensure the effective implementation of the revised budget, budget is one of the important component of governance. Therefore, under no circumstances this administration will hesitate to implement this budget according to the manner it was passed by the legislature.” Zulum said.