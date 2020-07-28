GOV WIKE CHARGES JUDICIAL SERVICE COMMISSION TO MAKE RIVERS STATE A MODEL

Members of the Rivers State Judicial Service Commission have been charged to make the State Judiciary the best in the country.

A statement by Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications disclosed that Governor Nyesom Wike gave the charge today, July 28, 2020, in Port Harcourt while swearing in four members of the Commission.

He urged the members to work as a team and not resort to any form of infighting.

“Do not bring in ethnic sentiments into this assignment. You have to make our State the shining light in Judicial matters.

“Nobody lobbied for anyone of you to be appointed. You were all chosen on merit to work for the interest of the state.

“Your role is to stabilise the Judiciary and make it vibrant because without the Judiciary there will be no hope for the country.

“With the composition of the Commission with statutory and non-statutory members, the state expects the best in terms of performance”, he stated.

The governor also enjoined the Commission to fill the existing vacancies in the State High Court and Customary Court of Appeal.

He stated that the tenure of most Boards and Commissions had ended, that of the Judicial Service Commission was reconstituted because of its importance.

Those sworn-in include, Barrister Chima Boms, Assa Moni Nwinia, Ibim Dokubo and Richard Ehie.

