Ndokwa Youths Demands: NNPC GMD TAKES UP MATTER, AS REPS MINORITY LEADER SUES FOR PEACE

There’s a bright lining on the horizon for the Ndokwa nation, one of Nigeria’s formost oil and gas producing ethnic nationality located in Delta State, as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has taken up the grievances and demands of the youth wing of Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU), the socio/cultural umbrella body of Ndokwa nation, with the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Making this known in a statement on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives said that having obtained and seen the grievances of the Ndokwa Nation as articulated by the Youth wing of Ndokwa Neku, he personally presented the youths’ demand to the GMD, who promised to facilitate measures towards ensuring that their grievances are looked into with a view to coming to an amicable resolution.

Elumelu said that the request of the Ndokwa People of Delta State are germane and in consonance with their constitutional right as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, even as he described them as peaceful and highly resourceful people who have continued to demonstrate love and sanctity of the unity of the country.

The Minority Leader called on the youths to continue to eschew violence, and while assuring them that with dialogue and positive engagement, their request and agitations would be addressed and resolved with positive results which will translate to immense benefits for the people of Ndokwa Nation and the Country in general, stressed that violent agitation in any form has its negative repercussions not only to the people, but to the fragile economic structure of the country.

“The demands of the people of Ndukwa Nation of Delta State are genuine and in order. I personally brought it to the notice of the Group Managing Director of NNPC and I must say he took a critical look at the positions of the people as articulated by the Youth wing of their umbrella body.

“My interaction with the GMD on their agitations was frank and I am happy to let the good people of Ndokwa nation know, that the GMD has promised in all fairness to look into their grievances with a view to following up,” the Minority Leader stated.

He commended the Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for his massive infrastructural and human capital developmental strides in the state and while noting that landmark people oriented projects are still ongoing without abating in the State, despite the negative implications of Covid-19 to the economy, said that the Governor has continued to demonstrate faith in his determination to sustain the peace, prosperity and unity that exists in the State, in line with his stronger Delta Agenda.

He therefore urged all to maintain the peace Delta State is presently enjoying, saying that worthwhile development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of rancour and violence.