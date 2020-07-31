Borno: DESPITE BAGA ATTACK, GOV ZULUM DELIVERS FOOD AIDE TO 80,000 IDPS IN MONGUNO; MILITARY COMMANDER PRAISES ZULUM’S RESILIENCE

Despite an atttack on his entourage in Baga, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum continued his humanitarian activities in Monguno, where he delivered food aid to over 80,000 internally displaced persons.

The Governor arrived Monguno on Monday for a humanitarian tour of northern part of the state, he supervised the distribution of relief items to IDPs from Marte, Guzamala, Kukawa, Nganzai and Monguno.

Thousands of bags of food grains and cooking oil was distributed to the IDPs and the vulnerable households in the host communities.

Male households received bags of grain, and cooking oil, while females received cash amount of 5,000 naira each.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum’s resilience was commended by the sector 3 Commander of operation lafiya Dole, Brigadier General I. Garba.

The commendation was made when Zulum paid a visit to the soldiers, and officers of the Nigerian military at the Nasara Barracks, Monguno.

Before leaving Monguno to Maiduguri, Prof. Zulum inspected various ongoing projects, which includes High Islamic Secondary School project, 1000 housing unit project and a Mega Primary School.

While at the 1000 housing and the High Islamic School project sites, Zulum charged the contractor to maintain quality of their work.

“I have seen your job in Uyo, I have seen that of Mbala. By and large the work here is poor. We need to call your attention to stick to the quality. What matters are not the mere construction, but to deliver a quality building.”