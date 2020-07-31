OKOWA, OBASEKI CONGRATULATE OLUMIDE AKPATA ON EMERGENCE AS NBA PRESIDENT

Delta and Edo State Governors, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and Mr. Godwin Obaseki have both congratulated Olumide Akpata on his emergence as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Writing on his verified social media handles, Governor Okowa said:

I congratulate my friend and brother, Barrister Olumide Akpata, on his emergence as the next President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). Over the years, Barrister Akpata has worked to strengthen the legal profession and empower a new generation of Nigerian lawyers.

As he prepares to steer the affairs of the NBA, it is my fervent hope that lawyers across Nigeria work with the new leadership of the NBA and Barrister Akpata to provide more efficient and effective access to justice for all Nigerians.

In his own message contained in a statement, the Edo State governor, Mr. Obaseki said the new NBA President, Olumide Akpata has distinguished himself as a lawyer over the years and was deserving of his new role.

According to him, “I congratulate Olumide Akpata on his emergence as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association. A versatile lawyer, Akpata is sure to bring to the leadership of the Bar his unique acumen and zest as a lawyer to steer the Bar to glorious heights.

“There is no denying that different professions face quite peculiar challenges with the advent of Information Communication Technologies and the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, but I am confident in the capacity of Akpata to deploy his experience in bettering the lot of hardworking and dutiful lawyers across the country.

“The role comes with immense responsibility and I trust that Akpata is capable of managing the affairs of Nigerian lawyers and truly building a formidable and conscientious professional body.”

Akpata, who is not a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, defeated Dr Babatunde Ajibade (SAN), and Mr Dele Adesina (SAN), in a landslide victory, to emerge as the 30th President of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA.