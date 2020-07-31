OKOWA’S AIDE BEAUTIFIES COMMUNITY WITH PLANTED TREES

Honourable (Engr.) Emmanuel Okpemagware Omuvwie, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Project Monitoring and Evaluation to the Governor of Delta State, Senator (Dr) Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, has recently planted over 750 species of the masquerade tree along the major road, spanning about 2.5 kilometres, in his Amuokpokor-Elume home town in Sapele Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking to some journalists recently, Honourable Omuvwie, who is also the Chairman/CEO of Kpemisco Nigeria Limited, disclosed that his desire to embark on planting the trees was borne out of the multiplicity advantage of trees in any community, noting that apart from the aesthetic values of trees, they also help in absorbing excessive heat owing to the green house effects on the environment.

The SSA maintained that the planted trees on both side of the road in the community would not have negative imparts on the road and houses along the road, saying that the trees were properly spaced out with enough distance from houses to ensure that their roots would not disturb the foundation of houses along the road thereafter.

He said that his wide travels within and outside the country had given him the knowledge of the benefits of tree to mankind, adding that it was only proper for him to plant the trees as a mark of developing the community for the betterment of residents in the locality.

Honourable Omuvwie who is the political Leader in Ward 3 in Sapele has contributed immensely in the development of his community. It would be recalled that he had influenced a major road project of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the community recently and executed by Kpemisco Nigeria Limited and awaiting payment.

Amuokpokpor-Elume-Road Completed Road Project, Influenced And Executed By Honorable (Engr.) Emmanuel Okpemagware, SSA To Gov. Okowa On Project Monitoring And Evaluation

Photos: Amuokpokpor-Elume Completed Road Project, Influenced By Honorable (Engr.) Emmanuel Okpemagware, SSA To Gov. Okowa On Project Monitoring And Evaluation And Executed By Kpemisco Nigeria Limited.