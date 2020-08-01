BORNO IS NO LONGER SAFE, SHEHU SAYS AT VISIT TO GOV ZULUM

Borno State is no longer safe, Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Elkanemi has declared.

The Shehu, in response to attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s convoy, spoke on Friday in Maiduguri, when he paid traditional sallah homage on Governor Zulum at the Government House.

The Governor’s convoy had come under gun shots in Baga town, Kukawa local government area, last Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

“Your Excellency, we are not happy about what has happened in Baga the other time, it is very unfortunate and great pity. If the convoy of the whole Chief Security Officer of the state will be attacked, then wallahi nobody is safe, because he is the number one citizen of the state, he is the Chief Security Officer of the State. If a convoy of such highly placed person in the State will be attacked, I repeat, nobody is safe. The matter is getting worst, I urge everyone to raise up our hands to seek for Allah’s intervention” the Shehu said.

The royal father called also spoke on COVID-19 pandemic, urging Borno citizens to continue to adhere strictly to all preventive protocols advocated by health experts.

Speaking on the environment, the Shehu lamented on the high rate at which tree was cut in the state. He urged the state government to take urgent steps in mitigating this dangerous act before leading to a serious environmental problem.

He called for the reintroduction of the tree planting, which has been a regular practice in the past.

Governor Zulum thanked the Shehu for the visit and assured him of Government’s readiness to address the issues raised by the royal father.