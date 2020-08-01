Schools Resumption: GOV WIKE DISTRIBUTES COVID-19 HYGIENE KITS TO 257 PUBLIC SCHOOLS, SAYS RIVERS GOVT ATTACHES PREMIUM TO EDUCATION, HEALTH OF RIVERS CHILDREN

Rivers State Governor, Nyeson Ezenwo Wike says the State Government attaches premium to the education and health of Rivers children.

Governor Wike stated this today, Friday July 31st, during the official handing over of COVID-19 hygiene kits purchased by the State Government to 257 Public Schools in the state, in line with the guidelines for the resumption of schools.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Governor Wike said the sanitary and hygiene kits which includes, hand sanitizers, gloves, face masks, detergents, running water buckets, and disinfectants were part of government’s effort to ensure that students were not infected with the coronavirus as they return to school for their exit examinations.

“The Wike administration is concerned about the education and health of children of the state. He does not want anyone to be infected with COVID-19.

“This is why the Governor has provided all these kits in preparation for the resumption of public schools in the state in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines”, he said.

The Governor urged the Principals to ensure the proper utilization of the kits by sanitizing their school environment and also follow the necessary COVID-19 protocols.

He urged the students to cooperate with their teachers to ensure their success during the exit examinations.

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku said the kits distributed through the Principals of the Schools would assist them when they reopen for exit examinations.

Professor Ebeku stated that the COVID-19 kits were given to all the 257 schools approved for the 2020 West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination, WASSCE Centres.

The Education Commissioner said the State would soon announce the resumption date for schools.He stated that the Ministry would monitor the process and any Principal found wanting would be punished.

Responding on behalf of the Principals, the Secretary of the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools in the State, Mrs. Sophia Davies-Ideh lauded Governor Wike for the donation.

She assured of adequate utilization of the kits to ensure that both the teachers and students are not infected with the coronavirus during the period of the exit examinations.