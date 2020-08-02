PDP GOVS WELCOME OBASEKI INTO FORUM, URGES PRES. BUHARI, INEC, SECURITY AGENCIES TO ENSURE FREE, FAIR, IMPARTIAL GUBER POLLS IN EDO, ONDO

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governors, have formally welcomed Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo into it’s Governor’s Forum, as he participated fully the virtual meeting of the governors on Saturday, August 1st.

It was the first meeting Obaseki attended with fellow PDP governors after his defection to the party on June 19, following his disqualification from the All Progressives Congress, APC primary election and his subsequent emergence as the Edo PDP guber consensus candidate.

The PDP Governors Forum congratulated him on his emergence as the party leader in Edo State and the party’s candidate in the forthcoming governorship election and assured him and his Ondo guber compatriot Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, of the full support of the party in the forthcoming September 19 and October 10, 2020 Governorship elections respectively.

The PDP Governor’s also stated that they won’t tolerate rigging in the Edo and Ondo states’ governorship elections and urged President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and the security agencies to remain impartial and ensure free and fair polls, devoid of violence, in the two states, with the implied caveat that any results that do not conform with these norms, will be rejected.

A Communique issued at the end of the governors virtual meeting, presided over by its Chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal further disclosed that the Governors’ Forum resolved to set up two committees; a Legislative Liaison Committee to guide it on legislative matters and pending critical bills in the National Assembly and State House of Assemblies and a legal affairs committee to guide it on local government, inter-state and federal government relations.

Apart from Governor Tambuwal and the forum’s Director-General, CID Maduabum, other PDP governors who attended the meeting were the Abia State Governor and the forum’s vice-chairman, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu; Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa); Senator Bala Mohammed (Bauchi); Prof Ben Ayade (Cross River); Nyesom Wike (Rivers); and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta).

Others were David Umahi (Ebonyi), who was represented by his deputy, Mr Eric Igwe; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Bello Mattawale (Zamfara); and Godwin Obaseki (Edo).

The Communique reads as follows:

COMMUNIQUE OF THE MEETING OF THE PDP GOVERNORS’ FORUM

The virtual meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum was held on 1st August, 2020. It was presided over by the Chairman, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR.

2. The Governors deliberated on various issues concerning the Forum and the nation.

3. The Governors encouraged all Nigerians to continue various efforts to contain the COVID-19 disease; and, lend support to the cooperative efforts between the States and Federal governments in the federation in the fight against the pandemic and in reopening of schools in a safe and responsible manner.

4. The meeting resolved to set up two Committees of the Forum namely:

i. Legislative Liaison Committee: This Committee is expected to liaise with both the national and state legislatures on legislative matters. The Legislative Liaison Committee is also expected to guide the Forum on pending Bills, including the Electoral Act Amendment and Constitution Review matters as it affects the Forum.

Members of the Committee are as follows:

a. Sen. Bala Mohammed – Chairman

b. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa – Member

c. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – Member

d. Gov. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel – Member

e. Sen. Duoye Diri – Member

*ii. Legal Affairs Committee:* This is expected to identify and coordinate legal matters affecting the Forum. In particular, the Committee is expected to guide the Forum on local government, inter-state and federal government relations. It is also expected to explore various infractions of the Constitution by the Federal Government including the arbitrary and illegal deductions from the Federation Account.

Members of the Committee are as follows:

a. Gov. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike – Chairman

b. Gov. Darius Ishaku – Member

c. Gov. Seyi Makinde – Member

d. Gov. Samuel Ioraer Ortom – Member

e. Hon. Bello Mattawale Maradun – Member

The Director General of the Forum will serve as the Secretary to the two Committees.

5. The Forum also welcomed formally the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and congratulated him on his emergence as the leader of the PDP in Edo State and the party’s candidate in the forthcoming September Gubernatorial election. The Forum further resolved to lend its complete and total support to the PDP in Edo State in order for it to emerge victorious in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

6. The Forum congratulated Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, on his emergence as the flag bearer of PDP in the forthcoming October Gubernatorial election in Ondo State and resolved to support him and the party to recover Ondo State for the PDP in the election.

7. The Forum enjoined Mr. President, INEC and security agencies to play an impartial role in the elections in Edo and Ondo States, while urging PDP supporters to stay vigilant and ensure that all votes are counted and all votes count.

8. The Forum further reviewed the various PDP Congresses in all States of the federation and resolved to continue to support the party at all levels to enthrone internal democracy and consequently good governance in not only the PDP controlled states but in all the States of the federation.

9. The Forum resolved to thank the National Chairman and members of the National Working Committee of the PDP in the way and manner they conducted primary elections in Edo and Ondo States and the generally rancor free congresses in many states of the federation. It urged the party to continue to deploy conflict resolution mechanisms to resolve any disputes.

10. The meeting was attended by:

i. Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal – Chairman – Sokoto

ii. Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu – Vice Chairman – Abia

iii. Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri – Member – Adamawa

iv. Sen. Bala Mohammed – Member – Bauchi

v. Prof (Sen.) Ayade Benedict – Member – Cross River

vi. Sen. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa – Member – Delta

vii. Gov. Godwin Obaseki – Member – Edo

viii. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – Member – Enugu

ix. Gov. Seyi Makinde – Member – Oyo

x. Gov. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike – Member – Rivers

xi. Hon. Bello Mattawale Maradun – Member – Zamfara

xii. Engr. David Umahi – Member – Ebonyi

Represented by Deputy Governor – Barr. Eric Kelechi Igwe

xiii. Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum – Director General

*Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR*

Chairman

PDP Governors’ Forum