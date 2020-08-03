29,525 SS 3 STUDENTS TO RESUME SCHOOL TOMORROW IN DELTA

A total of 29,525 SS 3 students in Delta State will resume school tomorrow (04/08/2020) for academic activities preparatory to their West African School Certificate Examination coming up later this month.

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, gave this figure during a media parley in Asaba today (03/08/2020) where he talked about the arrangements made for a successful reopening of schools and efforts made at ensuring that the COVID-19 pandemic does not spread among the teachers and students.

Chief Ukah stated that apart from providing all the necessary protocol materials in schools in the state, the usual morning assembly and prayers will no longer be holding, instead, prayers will now hold in each class that is to be occupied by 20 students only to ensure physical distance, just as temperature tests will be carried out on the teachers and students daily.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner revealed that a teacher and a student will be Minders in each class to enforce strict compliance with the protocols that have been outlined by the National Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC).

He said that school hostels have also been arranged in such a way that appropriate physical distance is maintained by boarding students, adding that students are expected to be in the school premises only when necessary.

Chief Ukah disclosed that everything necessary to curtail the spread of the pandemic on resumption of schools have been put in place by the ministry, in conjunction with the Ministries of Health and Environment.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner expressed gratitude to the state Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for his support and cooperation in the provision of all the needed items.