YOU ARE LARGE-HEARTED AND COMMITTED TO YOUR PEOPLE, FORMER DELTA SSG TELLS IBORI

PRESS RELEASE

You are Large-Hearted and Committed to Your People, Former SSG Tells Ibori

A former Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has felicitated with a former Governor of the State, Chief James Ibori on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

In a congratulatory message, Macaulay extolled the virtues of the former Governor noting that Ibori should be celebrated given his inspirational leadership and the foundation laid for the current growth and development of the state.

Besides, he asserted that the former Governor’s leadership style did not only impact positively on the State but the South South geo-political zone and Nigeria in general.

“I must celebrate you for your rousing leadership, not just in Delta State but also in the Niger Delta region and Nigeria,” he stated.

In particular, Macaulay said that the former Governor has remained “a rallying point, a source of unity and peace currently enjoyed in our multi-ethnic Delta.

“Your lofty mileposts testify to your large-heartedness, doggedness and commitment to the wellbeing of the people.”

He wished Ibori many more fruitful returns of the birthday and prayed to God Almighty to keep him in divine health as well as grant him the strength to continue to serve his nation and humanity.

Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay

Former SSG