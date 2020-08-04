Education, News, PRESS RELEASE, Rivers News

Breaking News: RIVERS SCHOOLS RE-OPEN TOMORROW, AUGUST 5TH

SPECIAL GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

Following satisfactory preparation for the re-opening of schools in Rivers State, the State Governor His Excellency Governor Nyesom Wike, has approved the re-opening of secondary schools in the state for the purpose of allowing candidates in exit classes only to return to school and revise with their teachers and write their exit examinations.

Accordingly, all affected teachers and candidates in both public and private schools are hereby directed to return to school with effect from Wednesday 5th August, 2020.

All responsible officers should please ensure the observance of extant COVID-19 Protocols in their schools.

SIGNED:

Prof Kaniye Ebeku
Honourable Commissioner for Education, Rivers State

