Hot News: EDUCATION MINISTER RELEASES DATES FOR WAEC, NECO, OTHER EXAMS

Kindly take note of the following information as ratified by the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, recently.

• WAEC – Will start on the 17th of August, 2020

• NABTEB – Will start on the 21st September, 2020 and end on 15th of October, 2020.

• NECO – Will start on the 5th October, 2020 and end on 18th of November, 2020.

• BECE FOR JSS 3 – Will start on the 24th of August, 2020 and end on the 7th of September, 2020

• NCEE for Primary Six (Common Entrance into Unity Schools) – On Saturday 17th October, 2020.

• NBAIS – Will commence on 23rd September, 2020 and end on 17th October, 2020.

*NOTE 1:* NECO Registration is ongoing, will end by the 10th of September, 2020 and there would be no extension for the registration.

*NOTE 2:* WASSCE Private Candidates, 2020-Second series Registration has been extended to Friday, August 28, 2020

*Kindly share to Parents/Guardians, Teenagers and others concerned for their information.*

