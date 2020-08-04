World Breastfeeding Week: ASABA FMC DOCTORS RALLY SUPPORT FOR NURSING MOTHERS

By Patrick Ochei

Leveraging on the theme of this year’s World Breastfeeding Week, “Support Breastfeeding for a Healthier Planet”, the Department of Paediatrics in collaboration with the Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Medical Centre Asaba Branch have commenced the week since the 1st of August, 2020 with a call on the public to support nursing mothers to adhere strictly to the protocols of breastfeeding.

The doctors who had earlier rolled out their programme of activities for the week, would officially commence with an Awareness Rally on Tuesday 4th August 2020, to be followed with a Radio Talk show on Wednesday 5th August 2020.

The publicity committee of the Association of Resident Doctors, FMC Asaba, ably led by the PRO of the Association stated that “for the graphic understanding of the importance and benefits of breastfeeding to a child and his mother, there shall be a TV Presentation/Zoom Lecture on Thursday 6th August 2020.”

Meanwhile, the whole activities for the week would be capped with a Prize Giving Baby Show on Friday 7th August, 2020, marking the grand finale of the 2020 World Breastfeeding Week.

In their passionate appeal, the paediatricians and resident doctors in FMC Asaba are calling on nursing mothers, the government and the general public to support breastfeeding of new born babies as a way of enhancing a healthier planet for the benefit of all.

Special thanks to the President of the Association Of Resident Doctors, Dr Nwabunor Osifo and his executives for their commitment in making sure this partnership came to light. Also to the Publicity Committee led by its Public Relations Officer, Dr Awunor Alexander chidubem, who has been working round the clock to make sure every plan is in place. Not forgetting the ever resilient coordinator from the Paediatric Department, Dr Omo Emeagui who has been very resilient and steadfast in making sure the programme comes through.

Special Appreciation also to all members of the Association of Resident Doctors, FMC Asaba for all their supports, prayers and suggestions in making this programme a reality.