DELTA SPEAKER, OBOREVWORI COMMISSIONS AGOLOMA COTTAGE HOSPITAL CONSTRUCTED BY DESOPADEC

The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on Tuesday, August 4th, commissioned the DESOPADEC constructed Agoloma Cottage Hospital in Patani Local Government Area of the State.

In his remarks, the Speaker implored the people of the Community to take advantage of its proximity for their health needs.

Rt Hon Oborevwori who described the Cottage Hospital as dividend of democracy to the people, thanked them for voting massively for Governor Okowa and other PDP candidates in the last general elections and their show of love and support so far for the Governor Okowa-led administration.

The Speaker Commended the team spirit in the current board of DESOPADEC, saying it should be sustained.

“Am amazed with what I have since here today. What we are witnessing here now is dividend of democracy and I want to thank DESOPADEC for it. For over one week now, we have been commissioning projects embarked upon by the Commission. I want to Commend the team spirit in the current board of DESOPADEC”, the Speaker added.

The Managing Director of DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh said that the Cottage Hospital is equipped with the state of the art equipment.

He hailed the Speaker for being there for members of the Board since the beginning of projects inauguration by the Commission.

In his words; “Today, the dream of having a Cottage Hospital in Agoloma Community has become a reality. Honourable Speaker, I must thank you for your time. I know that your time is very tight and you have been there for us since the beginning of our projects commissioning. We thank you for your kind gesture”.

The Chairman of Patani Local Government Area, Hon Perekebena Perez Omoun expressed gratitude to DESOPADEC for the construction of the Cottage Hospital, saying it is a dream come true.

The Medical Head of the Agoloma Cottage Hospital, Dr Ekotogbo Michael later conducted the Speaker and others round the Cottage Hospital after the cutting of the tape by the Speaker.