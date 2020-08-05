PRESS STATEMENT

05th August, 2020

DELTA PDP HOLDS STATE CONGRESS, AUGUST 8TH

The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has fixed Saturday, August 8th, 2020 as the new date for its State Congress.

A statement by the State PDP Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, which disclosed this, reads thus: “The Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, hereby announces that the State Party Congress, earlier suspended as a result of the Corona Virus Pandemic outbreak, will now hold as follows:

DATE: Saturday, August 8, 2020

VENUE: The Cenotaph, Asaba, Delta State

TIME: 10 am prompt

Delegates are specifically advised to comport themselves decently and maintain all COVID-19 mandated guidelines and protocols during the exercise, including social distancing and regular washing of hands. Most importantly, all accredited delegates MUST come with their FACEMASK, as there is a standing order that No Face Mask, No Entry into the venue.

Kindly note that comprehensive medical advisory and extensive hygienic, public health procedures have been put in place to secure the venue and safeguard all participants before and during the exercise, including the provision of hand sanitizers and enough hand washing points with liquid soap, to ensure full compliance with the stipulated protocols.

Arrangements have also been made to provide adequate security to ensure a smooth process and forestall any unlikely breaches that may occur.

COVID-19 is real and we are committed to all efforts to defeat this Corona Virus pandemic. We urge our delegates and indeed all Deltans to always observe the laid down guidelines and directives.

Together, we shall triumph in the end.

PDP! Power to the People.

Signed;

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza

State Publicity Secretary

PDP, Delta State.