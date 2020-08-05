RESUMPTION OF SCHOOLS IN DELTA SATISFACTORY – Ukah

Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has expressed satisfaction with the level of teachers’ and students’ compliance as SS 3 students in the state resumed school today (04/08/2020) preparatory to their West African Senior School Certificate Examination observing the necessary COVID-19 safety measures.

Mr. Ukah, while monitoring the resumption of schools today (04/08/2020), said that the essence of the visit was to ascertain the turn out of students and teachers and to observe how much the COVID-19 preventive measures were being adhered to, adding that the enthusiasm shown by the students indicated that they were happy to resume and prepare for their examination.

Mr. Ukah, who restated that every student and teacher must always wear their face masks and undergo temperature checks at the entrance to their schools daily, disclosed that in no distant time, JS 3 students would resume to begin preparation for their Basic Certificate Examination and enjoined the teachers to immediately embark on revision classes with the students that have resumed.

Mr. Ukah admonished teachers to shun laxity and ensure that they redouble their commitments towards impacting more positively on the children.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner, who particularly stated that a minimum of five minutes break in between classes should be given to the students, said that a 5-member committee have been put in place in all the Local Government Areas of the state to monitor compliance with the COVID-10 protocols in the schools.

He restated that only SS 3 students resumed today adding that resumption dates for JS 3 students and primary six pupils will be made public in due course.

Mr. Ukah and his team visited Government Model Secondary School, Westend Mixed Secondary School, St. Patrick’s College, Asagba Mixed Secondary School, Osadenis Mixed Secondary School and Isioma Onyeobi College all in Asaba, Oshimili South Local Government Area, Trinity College, St. Augustine’s College, Ibusa Mixed Secondary School, Omu Boys Secondary School, all in Ibusa, and Okpanam High School, Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, as well as Adaigbo Secondary School, Ogwuashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area.