PRESS RELEASE

Environmental Marshals, Taskforce For Warri Axis To Ensure Cleanliness, Says Macaulay

As part of measures to change the narratives which put the tag of slum on Warri/Uvwie and environs, due to decades of infrastructure decay, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has approved various projects for execution to give the axis a facelift.

Besides, the Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA) charged with the development of the area is putting a taskforce in place to sustain the tempo of work.

The Director General of WUEDA, Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay disclosed this at a press briefing in Warri, to mark the first year anniversary of the inauguration of the Governing Board of the Agency.

He said that within the short period of the Agency’s existence various projects including Flood Control Measures in Effurun/Warri and Environs (Phase I), Flood Control Measures in Effurun/Warri and Environs (Phase II), Construction of Access Road to Federal Housing Estate, Ugboroke, Uvwie LGA, Rehabilitation of First Marine Gate Road in Warri South LGA, Rehabilitation of Odibo Street in Warri South LGA, Construction of Atse Olu Community Road in Warri South LGA etc., have been approved for execution.

“Most of the projects already awarded are at various stages of completion while in some others, we are waiting for the raining season to subside to mobilize for work,” Macaulay who is a former SSG to the state Government, added.

He affirmed that the modest milestones achieved so far with the execution of some of the projects has made tremendous impact on the environment and residents of the environs, as the menace of flooding and dirt was gradually disappearing.

The DG noted that in order to sustain the tempo and mileage already achieved within this short period and to put an end to the cycle of unhygienic behavior by some of the residents, as well as regularly clear resurfaced overgrown weeds and grasses, the Agency is to put in place a taskforce and other necessary measures.

“I assure you that necessary steps are being taken by the Agency to keep the axis clean with a proposed initiative to engage ad-hoc staff of sweepers, monitors, environmental marshals and taskforce to carry out follow-up maintenance works in the Agency’s mandate areas,” he stated.

He expressed gratitude to the traditional rulers, community leaders and the residents for their cooperation, and commended Governor Okowa for the approvals and support for the Agency.

Stella Odika,

PRO, WUEDA