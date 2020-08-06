INSECURITY IN NIGERIA HAS REACHED ALARMING PROPORTION, SAYS GOV WIKE

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says insecurity in Nigeria has reached an alarming proportion.

He has therefore called on the Security Agencies to redouble their efforts in curbing it.

A statement by Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, disclosed that Governor Wike expressed the concern when the new General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Major General Olu Irefin paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Thursday, August 6th, 2020.

The Rivers Governor, who noted that the prevalence of insecurity in every State of the Federation seem to overwhelm the military, stated however that the situation is different in Rivers state because of the robust collaboration between his administration and the security agencies.

“Our determination is to keep the State safe but development also attracts criminality, so we can’t say we are totally free.

“There are still pockets of criminal elements. So, as a professional whose role is to defend the territorial integrity of the country, fight crime and do not involve in politics.

“We are willing to collaborate with you as a government because security is important for us. Just let us know what you require to succeed in the fight against criminality.

“That way, we will be partners in progress and make the State safe for all residents,” he stated.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Major General Olu Irefin commended Governor Wike for his developmental strides.

He said on assumption of duties his commanders told him that they have enjoyed tremendous support from the state government in the discharge of duties.

He pledged to sustain the existing collaboration in protecting lives and property in the State.