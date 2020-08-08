2020 Delta PDP Congress: OBOREVWORI CONGRATULATES ESISO ON RE-ELECTION AS CHAIRMAN

The Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori has hailed the re-election of Chief Kingsley Esiso as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Delta State Chapter.

Rt Hon Oborevwori also congratulated other elected officials of the Party as well as the delegates and party members who put in their best to ensure a successful 2020 Delta State PDP Congress.

In a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Dennis Otu, the Speaker said the build up to the victory was as a result of hard work and commitment.

According to the Speaker; “From the beginning, this election set out to be a different kind of election. The unity and resilience of our great party (PDP) was tested. I am very happy we came out victorious today”.

“This is a huge win. The mood today at the just concluded 2020 Delta State PDP Congress was that of joy and happiness. I am happy the delegates read the situation correctly”, he added.

The Speaker called on party stalwarts to see the triumph of Chief Esiso as the wish of God and enjoined them to work together with him to move the party and state forward.

He charged the re-elected chairman to bring his wealth of experience to bear by injecting fresh ideas into the party administration.

The Speaker admonished Chief Esiso to sustain the existing unity in the Party, imploring him to run all inclusive administration as he had always done and wished him success.

Rt Hon Oborevwori also commended the delegates and the security agencies for the peaceful conduct of the congress.