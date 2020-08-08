Benue: PDP PASSES VOTE OF CONFIDENCE ON GOV ORTOM

By Jimin Geoffrey

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Benue State today passed a vote of confidence on Governor Samuel Ortom for his exemplary leadership and developmental strides.The party took the unanimous decision at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi during the 2020 state elective congress to elect its state officials on Saturday, August 8th, 2020.State Secretary of the party, Dr. Joseph Nyam who moved the motion, noted that the development of infrastructure across all sectors of the economy and the milestones recorded in the education, agriculture, security and health among others were a confirmation of Governor Ortom’s commitment to selfless service to the people.Dr Nyam stated further that he was moving the motion in view of the fact that Governor Ortom had performed creditably well as governor and had therefore won the confidence of the party.He listed areas where the Governor has scored high marks which included education, health, infrastructure, health and security as well as numerous projects in the face of dwindling resources.“Governor Ortom has demonstrated doggedness and pragmatic leadership. Despite challenges and dwindling resources, he has carried out a lot of developmental projects”, Nyam added.The motion was seconded by former House of Representatives member representing Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu, Hon Hassan Saleh and was overwhelmingly endorsed by delegates to the Congress.

Former Senate Presidents from the state, Senators David Mark and Iyorchia Ayu, Senators Gabriel Suswam, Orker Jev and Abba Moro among other leaders, acknowledged Governor Ortom’s tenacity and sterling leadership qualities and promised to always stand by him to succeed.Senator Ayu particularly commended the Governor for providing the needed leadership for the state and for ensuring unity in PDP.Governor Samuel Ortom stated during his address that he was humbled by the vote of confidence passed on him by the party and pledged to sustain the virtues of accountability, transparency, justice and fairness in the interest of the state.While restating his resolve not to leave the PDP for the All Progressives Congress, APC even as he confirmed he was contacted by the opposition to return to their fold, Governor Ortom reiterated that he would continue to consult with the leadership of the PDP and stakeholders in the state on issues of governance as he had always done.Chairman of the elective congress and former Nigerian Ambassador to Iran, Ambassador Tukur Mani, thanked Governor Ortom and all party faithful for organising a peaceful congress, stressing that all party men and women had demonstrated loyalty to the party in their conduct.He charged winners at the congress to embrace those who had stepped down for them for peace, growth and development of the party and the state in general.