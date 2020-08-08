EDO 2020 WILL NOT STALL DEVELOPMENT IN RIVERS STATE- WIKE

***Says August Deadline For Completion Of Real Madrid Academy Is Sacrosanct

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says his position as Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo 2020 Governorship Election will not affect the governance and development of the State.

Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, disclosed in a statement, that Governor Wike stated this today, August 8, 2020 while speaking to journalists, after his routine inspection of on-going projects under the State’s urban renewal programme.

The Governor who inspected the Real Madrid Academy, Port Harcourt, Woji Road at the New Government

Reservation Area and Rebisi Flyover expressed happiness with the level of work done at the various project sites.

“Campaign doesn’t mean that you only go outside. We have our own strategy of campaigning.

“We are liaising with the Edo Local Campaign Organization on our winning strategies.

“So it does not affect governance and the building of infrastructure to develop the state.

“The campaign is not distracting me because I am focused on delivering on the promises I made to Rivers people”, he stated.

Governor Wike said the August 2020 deadline for the completion of the Real Madrid Academy is sacrosanct.

He however stated that government is yet to decide on the September resumption date for academic activities in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Real Madrid Academy is almost ready. So, we believe that with the level of work done so far the August deadline will be achievable,” he said.

Governor Wike also expressed happiness that Julius Berger Nigeria PLC would complete Rebisi Flyover by November this year, three months ahead of February, 2021.